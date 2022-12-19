



2:00 pm



–



3:00 pm

Need advice on where to find that elusive record or data? Visit the Reference Desk, Second Floor, from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4 for a one-on-one session with Genealogy Coach Mandy Cerrillo. Family history researchers now have the opportunity to receive assistance, one-on-one, from someone with years of experience.

About Mandy Cerrillo

Mandy retired from the Victoria Public Library, Victoria, Texas, in 2004 after 23 years of service. She worked as Library Assistant in the Texas/Local History-Genealogy Room and Reference Desk. She has been working on her own family research for the past 40 years and has met several cousins throughout her research. Her genealogy research has been through libraries, Ancestry.com, Familysearch.com, books, attending genealogy conferences and genealogy societies. She owns numerous genealogy books and has formed several family genealogy groups on Facebook. She uses the Family Tree Maker software to download her family trees from genealogy sites.