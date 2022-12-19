Categories
George Harrison Said He Was in ‘Another World’ While The Beatles

George Harrison said he was in “another world” while The Beatles recorded Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Magical Mystery Tour in 1967. He’d recently experienced the essence of spirituality in one of the holiest places in India. It put things into perspective for him.

George Harrison during the filming of 'Magical Mystery Tour' in 1967.
George Harrison | Chapman/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

George Harrison wasn’t impressed with what The Beatles had in mind for ‘Sgt. Pepper’

In Here Comes The Sun: The Spiritual And Musical Journey Of George Harrison, Joshua M. Greene wrote that George felt awkward being back in London after returning from his six-week trip to India. During his trip, he meditated and read spiritual texts at the base of the Himalayan mountains. The beautiful experience catapulted George into spirituality like nothing else.

