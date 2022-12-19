Ghana: Enginmac Praises Quality, Talent of Accra Senior Open

Enginmac Laser and CNC Technologies Limited, one of the major sponsors of this year’s Accra Senior Open Tennis Championship (ASOTC), has lauded the high standard and quality talent exhibited at the event, intimating that it pointed the sport in the right direction.

It said the competition, held at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club clay court from November 28 – December 3, involving 350 players in different age categories in both the men and women division at every stage, displayed quality to prove that Ghana could make significant headway in international competitions.

It added that the level of participation and attendance at the finals was an indication that the sport was growing and garnering momentum that needed to be maintained by increasing investments in the sport.

Enginmac made the remarks through a spokesperson, Mr Cedric Zelu, in a recent interview with the media, explaining the company’s interest in the sport.

Mr Zelu said tennis was a sport that could be leveraged as an effective tool in mobilising people and raising stars to address many societal challenges in Ghana.

“We believe that by putting resources into tennis, we are putting it in the hands of those who will use it for good. We believe that sportsmen are role models and ambassadors of many impactful causes.

“It is our focus not to only consider the profit side of it but the social impact that it engenders that is mobilising sports men and sports lovers to confront the key issues in society,” he added.

He said the company was committed to forming a long-term partnership with the Accra Seniors Open Championship and other tennis competitions to advance the sports at a rapid pace, calling on other corporate bodies who were keen on using sports to drive social change to consider investing in tennis.

The sponsorship package expected to be provided by Enginmac in subsequent events consists of financial support, sponsorship and provision of equipment. Also, they would provide training and travel support for players to compete internationally.

Aside tennis, he mooted plans by the metals technology company that operates services including general metal fabrication, to invest in other to least-financed sports such as volleyball, basketball, disability sports etc.