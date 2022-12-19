Global Air Quality Monitoring Software Market Report 2022-2027:

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Air Quality Monitoring Software Market (2022-2027) by Application, End-User , and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Air Quality Monitoring Software Market is estimated to be USD 709 Mn in 2022 and expected to reach USD 1006.08 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.25%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Environmental and Health Awareness of Air Quality Optimization
- Stringent Environmental Regulations to Release Treated Air From Industries
- Growing Industrialization and Need for Energy
Restraints
- Capital intensive investments and
- High Cost of the Software
Opportunities
- Increasing Expenditure for Research and Development From Developed Economies
- Technological Advancements in Manufacturing Industry
Challenges
- Reduction of Coal Power Plants in Power Generation Sector
- Technical Error May Cause Due to Uncertain Climate Conditions
Market Segmentations
The Global Air Quality Monitoring Software Market is segmented based on Application, End-User , and Geography.
- By Application, the market is classified into . Indoor Application , and Outdoor Application
- By End-User , the market is classified into Commercial Bodies, Government Agencies and Research Institutes, Industries, Residential Buildings, Old Age Homes, and Small Infrastructure, and Urban Air Quality Monitoring Agencies.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Air Quality Monitoring Software Market Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Air Quality Monitoring Software Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Aeroqual Ltd.
- Air Monitors Ltd.
- Bruel & Kjar Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S
- Cambridge Environmental Research Consultants Ltd.
- ENVEA
- Eve Systems
- Horiba, Ltd.
- IPS Meteostar, Inc.
- Kisters AG
- Kunak Technologies, S.L.
- Lakes Environmental Software
- Lumasense Technologies, Inc.
- OPSIS AB
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
- Vaisala Oyj
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ye3fhp
