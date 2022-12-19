Global Air Quality Monitoring Software Market Report 2022-2027:

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Air Quality Monitoring Software Market (2022-2027) by Application, End-User , and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Air Quality Monitoring Software Market is estimated to be USD 709 Mn in 2022 and expected to reach USD 1006.08 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.25%.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Environmental and Health Awareness of Air Quality Optimization

Stringent Environmental Regulations to Release Treated Air From Industries

Growing Industrialization and Need for Energy

Restraints

Capital intensive investments and

High Cost of the Software

Opportunities

Increasing Expenditure for Research and Development From Developed Economies

Technological Advancements in Manufacturing Industry

Challenges

Reduction of Coal Power Plants in Power Generation Sector

Technical Error May Cause Due to Uncertain Climate Conditions

Market Segmentations

The Global Air Quality Monitoring Software Market is segmented based on Application, End-User , and Geography.

By Application, the market is classified into . Indoor Application , and Outdoor Application

By End-User , the market is classified into Commercial Bodies, Government Agencies and Research Institutes, Industries, Residential Buildings, Old Age Homes, and Small Infrastructure, and Urban Air Quality Monitoring Agencies.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Air Quality Monitoring Software Market Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Air Quality Monitoring Software Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Air Quality Monitoring Software Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter’s 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst’s competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

6 Global Air Quality Monitoring Software Market, By Application

7 Global Air Quality Monitoring Software Market, By End-User

8 Americas’ Global Air Quality Monitoring Software Market

9 Europe’s Global Air Quality Monitoring Software Market

10 Middle East and Africa’s Global Air Quality Monitoring Software Market

11 APAC’s Global Air Quality Monitoring Software Market

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

3M

Aeroqual Ltd.

Air Monitors Ltd.

Bruel & Kjar Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S

Cambridge Environmental Research Consultants Ltd.

ENVEA

Eve Systems

Horiba, Ltd.

IPS Meteostar, Inc.

Kisters AG

Kunak Technologies, S.L.

Lakes Environmental Software

Lumasense Technologies, Inc.

OPSIS AB

Robert Bosch GmbH

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Vaisala Oyj

