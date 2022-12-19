Gorka Marquez addresses Hamza Yassin’s Strictly win after viewers

Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing final was rocked with controversy when fans claimed they spotted finalist Gorka Marquez with a “fuming face” when Hamza Yassin was crowned winner of the popular dance series.

It comes after eagle-eyed viewers claimed that the professional dancer, who was paired with BBC presenter Helen Skelton, had an annoyed expression on his face when the winners’ names were announced.

Fans of the popular pair quickly flocked to social media to express their shock at the “slight” on the overjoyed champion.

One viewer posted that Gorka looked like a “sore loser” after missing out on getting the winning spot .

Another agreed: “Gorka did look like a sore loser tonight. Shame cos I love him usually.”

