Green Front NOVA Welcomes Experienced General Manager Patrick

Provided by Green Front NOVA

Green Front Furniture has named Patrick Amodei the new general manager at its Northern Virginia location.

With 30 years of industry experience, Amodei’s resume includes stints at some of the best companies in the business, including Domain Home, Stickley Audi & Co. and ABC Carpet & Home. Amodei brings new leadership to the Green Front NOVA team, overseeing daily management and operations for the location’s 100,000-square-foot showroom space.

“The greater D.C. metro area is an important market for Green Front,” said Richard “Den” Crallé, III, president of Green Front Furniture. “As we continue to grow as a company, we need people who bring the right industry skillset to the table. We are excited to have Patrick leading the Green Front NOVA team and helping Green Front grow its market share in the region.”

A native of Chappaqua, N.Y., and graduate of SUNY Cortland, Amodei has a proven track record of pivoting with industry changes while reacting to the varying styles and trends of the furniture world. Most importantly, Amodei said, he views customer service as key in fostering loyalty and growing business. He commended the culture and community that Green Front Furniture has built, as well as the unique place the company has claimed in the industry.

“I admire the company’s work ethic, vision and collaborative spirit,” Amodei said. “It is what drew me in. The eclectic mix of furniture styles and brands, and the ability to buy from the floor or custom order exactly what you love — and let’s not forget to mention the incredible selection of rugs from around the world at prices unmatched in the industry. It is truly a shopping experience!”

As one of Green Front Furniture’s two satellite locations, Green Front NOVA serves customers in Northern Virginia, offering a massive selection of rugs, furniture and home decor at unmatched prices.

ABOUT GREEN FRONT FURNITURE:

Established in 1968, Green Front is a furniture retail company headquartered in Farmville, Va. Housed on a Main Street campus, Green Front features nearly one million square feet of showroom space throughout 13 renovated tobacco warehouses and revitalized department stores. With two satellite locations in Northern Virginia and Raleigh, N.C., Green Front provides customers with a massive, yet curated and ever-changing selection of furniture, rugs and home decor at unmatched prices. Green Front Furniture offers a destination shopping experience: the opportunity to explore, discover and seek on your own or with the guidance of a sales team that has decades of industry knowledge. For more information, please visit greenfront.com or connect with Green Front Furniture on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Pinterest, and YouTube.