Harry and Meghan’s jet use questioned as Thunberg appears in clip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned their “private jet habit” will not impress Greta Thunberg after the environmental campaigner was featured in a clip for their surprise new Netflix series. Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti offered his words of advice after The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled a trailer for their new documentary series, Live to Lead, which they say has been inspired by Nelson Mandela.

The show, due to premiere on the streaming service on December 31, features footage of Mandela, a human rights stalwart and former president of South Africa, as well climate change activist Ms Thunberg. The series will also feature contributions from Bryan Stevenson, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, Albie Sachs, Siya Kolisi, Gloria Steinem, and the late US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

However, Mr Sacerdoti, a Special Correspondent for the Jewish Chronicle whose television credits include Sky News, Fox News and the BBC, suggested the latter may take issue with the association, given the couple’s use of private aircraft, most recently in order to fly from California to New York for the Ripple of Hope gala earlier this month.

He told Express.co.uk: “Their inclusion of Greta Thunberg is interesting. I do wonder what she makes of their private jet habit.

“It’s quite extraordinary to see them somehow compare themselves with Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Nelson Mandela.