



The Duke and Duchess’ new series, Harry & Meghan, was watched by millions of people around the world. The first episode saw 2.4m people tune in but the number plunged to just 800,000 by the third episode.

The documentary that explores the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship, as well as their decision to leave their royal duties behind and move to California, was viewed by 2.4 million people in the first 24 hours. The Broadcasters Audience Research Board (BARB) confirmed the viewing figures for the first instalment of the couple’s explosive series. When it first aired, the viewing figures were 1.5m for the second episode, a decrease of almost one million views from the first episode. The third episode gained around 800,000, a decrease of 1.6m from the first episode.

Figures from BARB only look at television data, so it is likely that these numbers fall short of the true figures when mobile phones and tablets are considered. But despite the significant drop in watchers, the first three episodes, released on December 8, gained 81.55m views in the first week alone. The most recent figures also show that the royal couple’s series is the second most-watched show on Netflix in the US, and number one in UK. Despite ranking as number one and gaining such high viewing figures, Harry & Meghan has not been so well received by critics and audiences. READ MORE: Harry and William ‘could not be further apart’, says royal expert

On Rotten Tomatoes, the docuseries has a score of 48 percent from critics and 12 percent from viewers. While IMBd gave it a score of 4.3 out of 10. On Metacritic, the series has a score of 68 from critics and 2.0 from users. The ratings are comparable to the royal drama, The Crown, which holds a score of 65, but a slightly higher user score of 7.8. A spokesperson for VPNOverview said: “Harry & Meghan has garnered an impressive number of viewers from around the globe. The documentary now holds a spot in the top 10 in 85 countries, with it being first in the UK.

“It will be interesting to see if it can top The Crown’s longevity in the charts.” According to Netflix, The Crown has had 73 million accounts across the world tune in since 2016 when it first released, with season three bringing in 21 million viewers in its first month. Harry and Meghan’s docuseries eclipse these numbers with its 81.55 million viewers during its first week alone. Currently, both shows are in the Netflix top five in the UK, with The Crown having stayed within the top 10 for four weeks in both the UK and the US.