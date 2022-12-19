Harry shares new exclusive photo of him and William

The latest installment of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docu-series has left the Royal Family and the world reeling, with stark revelations about why they left the Firm for a better life in the United States. The documentary highlighted the severe challenges the couple faced in Britain, including fears for their safety under growing media attention and insights about Meghan’s miscarriage. But the series also gave royal fans a glimpse into their respective childhoods, with exclusive photos of Prince Harry with his brother, Prince William.

That sweet moment is shown in episode five of the series, with several throwback photos played across the screen. After a short stay in Canada, the couple went back to Frogmore cottage in March 2020.

“And that was our sort of farewell week,” Prince Harry said in the series, reflecting on himself and Meghan stepping back as senior working royals.

Meghan explained: “We were going through so many boxes, just literally looking at everything going: ‘Oh my god, this blanket I missed. That was so funny!'”

The couple then spent time reminiscing over items they had taken with them.