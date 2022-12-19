Harry urged to ‘make first move’ and extend olive branch to Charles

The Duke of Sussex should make the first reconciliatory move with the Royal Family, Buckingham Palace reportedly believes. Prince Harry knows where his family is and how to get in touch if he wants to bridge the gap between them, sources told the Telegraph. However, Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want a meeting with senior members of the Firm to address some of the issues they raised in their blistering six-part docu-series which debuted on Netflix earlier this month. In the sixth episode of Harry & Meghan, the Duke openly said he had to “make peace with the fact that we’re probably never gonna get genuine accountability or a genuine apology”. He added he and his wife were “moving on” and were focusing on what’s coming next.” While the Palace is understood to have no plans to extend a similar olive branch at this stage, it also doesn’t want to widen the gap between the royals and the Sussexes even further. But the memoir by Prince Harry, titled Spare, could prove a difficult reading when it is released on January 10 and is feared it could deal a fatal blow to the relationship between the Duke and Duchess and their family in England.

