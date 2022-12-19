Health secretary Steve Barclay challenged by mother of





Health secretary Steve Barclay has been challenged by the mother of a sick child during a visit to King’s College Hospital in Denmark Hill, London. In footage taken by Sky News, Sarah Pinnington-Auld told Mr Barclay her three-year-old daughter Lucy, who has cystic fibrosis, had been due to attend an appointment last Monday but that the waitlist was “absolutely horrific.”

She went on to reveal it had taken the team in charge of her daughter’s care negotiating to get her appointment rescheduled. The mother praised the hospital staff, saying, “Her care here has been absolutely amazing. The doctors, the nurses – everyone on the ward is just brilliant.” She went on to explain her daughter’s condition was both “life-limiting” and “life-shortening” before explaining how staff shortages and limited resources were impacting their plight. “We have brilliant experts that are being worked to the bone and the level of care they provide is amazing, but they’re not being able to provide it in the way they want to provide it,” she added

Ms Pinnington-Auld also said it was “really wrong” to blame the situation on Covid-19, talking about how there were problems with the NHS before its onset, saying, “We were short of doctors, we were short of beds going into the pandemic.” The mother told the health secretary, “The damage you are doing to families like myself is terrible”, describing the wait for the call about the appointment as “agony.” Ms Pinnington-Auld also brought up health and social care in relation to bed shortages, expressing her view that “we have people that can’t get into health and social care and are taking up beds.” She requested that the government prioritise health and social care, saying that, until that happens, “we’re not going to free up the already limited number of beds.” READ MORE: NHS pledges to maintain 999 cover while nurses and paramedics strike

The clip ends with Lucy's mother reiterating how lucky she feels Britain is to have the NHS. According to the BBC, Mr Barclay defended the government's record, saying that it had announced an extra £6.6bn for the NHS over the next two years in Chancellor's recent Autumn statement. The MP for Northeast Cambridgeshire was reappointed to the role of Secretary of State on October 25, having previously held the job between July 5 to September 6, 2022. Mr Barclay was at King's College Hospital to visit the Toni & Guy children's ward.

The Department of Health and Social care tweeted out a video of the health secretary’s visit, stating that “He heard about the outstanding work the team there does and discussed how they can work together on areas of concern.” In the video, the health secretary spoke about how it was “great to see the fantastic work they are doing, the outstanding patient care.” He went on to talk about the government’s plans for investment into the NHS, the “biggest increase in social care funding of any government”, and how they recognised that one of the significant pressures on the NHS was patients that fit to leave but unable to do so. Mr Barclay also said the government would be prioritising patient services.