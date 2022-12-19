Heathrow ‘chaos’ as travellers left waiting ‘4 hours’ for bags





Heathrow Airport passengers reportedly faced a “luggage meltdown” last night, with many travellers waiting over three hours at baggage reclaim only for their suitcases not to arrive and then being told to file a lost luggage report. Passengers also reported being made to wait several hours on their planes after landing at the airport.

It appears that many of the affected passengers were flying with British Airways, reports MyLondon. One frustrated passenger tweeted: “@HeathrowAirport is in absolute shambles. No ground staff available to dock the plane so passengers (including us) are sitting for hours on the plane after landing. No baggage handlers either. Hundreds of people waiting for their suitcases for hours. What on earth is going on?” Another said: “@British_Airways @HeathrowAirport after 3 hours of waiting for our suitcases at baggage reclaim we have now been told to go home and submit a lost luggage report while our bags are still sat on the plane. Absolute shambles.” A third wrote: “@britishairways @HeathrowAirport absolutely ridiculous customer service from British Airways today! No luggage and no answers given to all British airways passengers as to when luggage will be given! I had my toddler sleeping on a trolley!”

With Christmas Day this weekend and lots of people travelling to see family for the holidays, some passengers have reported being left without Christmas presents. One disgruntled passenger said: “Chaos at @HeathrowAirport tonight, 0 ground staff to get us off the plane & no baggage handlers so all sent home without our cases. Off to see my friends and family with 1 outfit & 0 Xmas presents. MERRYYY CHRISTMAS.” The responsibility for luggage and turning around aircraft lies with airlines, not Heathrow, the airport has explained. A Heathrow Airport spokesperson said: “Luggage and turning around aircraft is the responsibility of airlines and this is dealt with by their ground handling crews who, among other duties, are responsible for preparing inbound aircraft and unloading bags and delivering them to the reclaim halls. “If passengers experienced an issue with this part of their journey you would need to speak to an airline or their ground handler about this, as it’s not operated by Heathrow.”

British Airways apologised to customers for the delays. A spokesperson said: “We’re doing everything we can to reunite our customers with their delayed baggage as soon as possible. “We apologise for the delay and inconvenience caused.” MyLondon understands baggage delays were due to high winds at Heathrow Airport on Sunday evening which made it challenging to offload bags quickly. Delayed bags should be sent directly to customers and passengers can claim back expenses for essential items here.