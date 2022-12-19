Heathrow ‘luggage meltdown’ – tourists wait hours

A Heathrow spokesperson told Expresss.co.uk: “All arriving baggage is handled by the airlines and their ground handlers.”

British Airways told Express.co.uk: “We’re doing everything we can to reunite our customers with their delayed baggage as soon as possible. We apologise for the delay and inconvenience caused.”

The airline said it would send delayed bags directly to the customers using the address they’ve provided.

Customers should also include as much information as possible about their missing bag to help it be identified.

