Heavy metals found in dark chocolate in new report

The CDC says: “When eaten, large amounts of cadmium can severely irritate the stomach and cause vomiting and diarrhoea.”

Cadmium is also associated with kidney disease and fragile bones, and is considered a “cancer-causing agent”.

However, “finding a measurable amount of cadmium in blood or urine does not imply that the levels of cadmium cause an adverse health effect”.

As for the chocolate bars, the Consumer Reports add that you would have to consume a great amount of dark chocolate for it to be a health threat.