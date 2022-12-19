Helen Skelton addresses Gorka Marquez’s reaction to Strictly win

On Instagram, Gorka shared a sweet tribute to Helen: “Oh where to start. It has been an incredible journey. I feel so grateful I got not only to dance with you Helen Skelton but also to be by your side and see your transformation from day one.

“Thank you for all the memories, laughs, coffees, toast, parent chats and car journeys.

“Like I said yesterday in the show you’re a special person who lights up a room when you walk in and I am so proud you got to smile and shine again.

“I’ve loved every single moment dancing with you and I am so proud of us until the last dance. You’re a star!”

Lorraine airs on ITV on weekdays at 9am. Strictly Come Dancing is available on BBC iPlayer.