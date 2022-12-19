Helen Skelton claims ‘every single pro’ wanted Gorka to win

Speaking to Claudia Winkleman after their Couple’s Choice, Helen turned to Gorka and said: “It was so much fun, I get lots of credit but you my friend have been in three finals.

“You are a credit to this show, you help everybody, everyone in the finals had tips from you, you are a credit to your family, to Gemma and Mia and I am very grateful you have guided me through this experience.”

Gorka added: “I knew she had potential but she needed to believe in herself, and from day one she has grown so much and that is what Strictly is about and she got everything for this show.

“To see her closing the Strictly final like that… hats off from me.”