Herbal tea could ‘block’ the formation of fat cells

Harvard Health explains: “As women go through their middle years, their proportion of fat to body weight tends to increase […].”

At this point, fat storage will start favouring the upper body over the hips and thighs.

“Even if you don’t actually gain weight, your waistline can grow by inches as visceral fat pushes out against the abdominal wall,” the health body adds.

In 2014, a study published in the journal Phyto-medicine established that regular consumption of rooibos tea could aid in blocking the production of new fat cells.

The findings specifically showed that rooibos stopped the formation of new fat cells and encouraged quick fat metabolism.

