Here’s a look at the time travellers in Outlander

Buck MacKenzie

Buck MacKenzie (Graham McTavish) was the son of Geillis and Dougal MacKenzie (also McTavish), therefore he had been gifted with the power to go through the stones by his mother.

As book readers will know, Buck’s ability to time travel brings danger to those in the future as well as those in the past.

Comte St Germain

In the Outlander books, Comte St Germain (Stanley Weber) is said to be a time traveller who has ventured to various other eras, even going past his own lifetime and into the future.

Master Raymond

The Comte and Master Raymond (Dominique Pinon), who owns an apothecary in Paris, are both aware of each other’s ability to time travel in the novels.

Additionally, Master Raymond is said to be a “pre-historic” time traveller with the assertion he’s related to both Claire and Geillis and may have passed on his abilities to them.

Fergus Fraser

Finally, Fergus Fraser (César Domboy) may be a time traveller after the novels suggest the Comte is his father.

Outlander season 7 is in production and seasons 1 to 6 are streaming on Lionsgate+ now