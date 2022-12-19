Here’s the lowdown on The Royal Variety Performance 2022

Lee said he’d be gearing up for the event by trying out his material at local comedy clubs and nights to see if they hit the right note.

He said: “I’m looking forward to be able to do things I wouldn’t normally be doing and getting involved with other things.

“I’m a massive fan of doing stuff that I don’t normally do, like playing in Soccer Aid or being a magician’s assistant. So, things that weren’t part of the job when I started.”

Lee went on to say: “We’ve got lots of surprises up our sleeves and to be able to host a night where you are literally swinging the pendulum from a slow song to acrobats, the variety is incredible and to be able to welcome these people on stage is going to be great.”

The Royal Variety Performance airs on ITV1 and ITVX tonight at 8pm