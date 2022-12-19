HKBN Connects Bank of Communications Hong Kong International

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — After 20 years, the Bank of Communications Hong Kong International Tennis Challenge 2022 returns top-level men’s tennis to Hong Kong. Dedicated to celebrating the 25th anniversary of the HKSAR’s establishment, the tournament will be held from 23-25 December 2022 at Victoria Park Tennis Stadium. HKBN Group (“HKBN”) is proud to be the Official Network Sponsor of the Bank of Communications Hong Kong International Tennis Challenge 2022. HKBN will provide high quality, ultra-high speed network and Wi-Fi services at the competition venue, sparing no effort to create an unparalleled connectivity experience for this large-scale sporting event.

As the Official Network Sponsor of The Bank of Communications Hong Kong International Tennis Challenge 2022, HKBN joins hands with Hong Kong Tennis Association (HKTA) and Bank of Communications (Hong Kong) Limited to support this world-class sporting event with its unmatched network services. (From left: HKTA President Philip Mok, HKBN Co-Owner & Group Chief Technology Officer Danny Li and HKTA CEO Chris Lai.)

Philip Mok, President of Hong Kong Tennis Association said, “For the first time in 20 years, a world-class men’s tennis tournament is being staged locally with top global players and rising Chinese stars competing over three days of exciting matches. We are honoured to have HKBN as our sponsor to jointly promote the development of sports and culture in Hong Kong and help to rejuvenate Hong Kong’s business and tourism industries by demonstrating our unlimited potential to the world.”

Danny Li, HKBN Co-Owner & Group Chief Technology Officer said, “We are thrilled to become the Official Network Sponsor of the Bank of Communications Hong Kong International Tennis Challenge 2022. With our deep expertise in world-class lightning-speed fibre connectivity, we ensure that every person at the venue will enjoy a cutting-edge showcase of Hong Kong’s very best Internet and wireless network service. We are thrilled to share the joy by supporting this major Hong Kong sports event, and we hope our sponsorship inspires private enterprises to realize purposeful visions.”

With high-quality network services essential in powering the life, work and entertainment needs of today’s households, HKBN is committed to providing the best indoor and outdoor connectivity experiences across its network coverage of over 2.5 million households in Hong Kong. To celebrate this grand sports event’s landmark return to Hong Kong, HKBN will offer complimentary 12-month home broadband service to audiences at the event.

Working in close partnership with CommScope Ruckus Networks, the renowned network equipment provider, both companies will provide network connection services for this special event. Through its advanced equipment and know-how in serving large-scale events, Ruckus will deploy 10 outdoor high-performance wireless access points (each supporting more than 500 concurrent users) throughout the venue. And together with HKBN’s high-speed fibre broadband service, venue goers will be able to seamlessly connect and access the Internet for free, as they enjoy live streams, share the event’s most thrilling moments, or simply to stay in touch with friends and family.

Story continues

Hi-res photo please download via this link:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aytWf6933SHXLzL9uIY5FxB5ycoFIf6V?usp=share_link

About Bank of Communications Hong Kong International Tennis Challenge 2022

The Bank of Communications Hong Kong International Tennis Challenge 2022 is an exhibition tennis event to be staged at the iconic Victoria Park Tennis Stadium from 23-25 December 2022. Owned by the Hong Kong Tennis Association, the tournament is supported by the Hong Kong Government and title sponsor Bank of Communications (Hong Kong) Limited. The event will feature some of the world’s top men’s players and Chinese rising stars competing in a singles knock-out format over the three-day event period. The tournament is a community sports event with the goals of celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Hong Kong SAR, promoting sports, culture & healthy living and furthering tourism & Hong Kong’s global image.

For more information, please visit official website: https://www.tennishk.org/en/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Hong-Kong-Tennis-Association-542605982491874

Instagram: https://instagram.com/hktatennis?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hkta_programs

About Hong Kong Tennis Association

The HKTA is a non-profit organisation formed in 1909 with over 4,000 individual members and recognised by both the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF). HKTA’s objectives are to promote tennis to all, to nurture talented players to compete at a regional and international level, and to raise the standard of the game in Hong Kong. To meet its objectives, HKTA organises a number of local and international tennis tournaments as well as grassroots, junior and elite development programs, inter-club leagues, coaching certification courses and a Tennis-For-All open enrollment programme.

About HKBN Group

Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets including Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider, offering comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology (“ICT”) solutions and Infinite-play bundles that include broadband, data connectivity, cloud and data centre, managed Wi-Fi, business continuity services, system integration, cybersecurity, digital solutions, voice and collaboration, mobile services, roaming solutions, Transformation as a Service (TaaS), stationery and supplies and OTT entertainment. HKBN’s extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.5 million residential homes and 8,000 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to “Make our Home a Better Place to Live” and has been a Constituent Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index since 2016, with AA ratings for the past three consecutive years (2020-2022) – the highest in its industry. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN Group, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

Jointly issued by Hong Kong Tennis Association and HKBN Group

Media enquiry:

HKBN Group

Stella Ko

Tel﹕+852 3999 8251 / +852 9728 9289

Email﹕media@hkbn.com.hk

For more information about The Bank of Communications Hong Kong International Tennis Challenge 2022, please contact:

HKBN Logo (PRNewsfoto/HKBN Group)

SOURCE HKBN Group