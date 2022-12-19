Horror as man shot dead after police respond to Carlisle knifeman

Armed officers were called to Borland Avenue at 3:37pm on Monday after reports of a person “threatening people,” according to Cumbria Constabulary.

At the address, they found a man in possession of a knife and a police firearm was discharged.

The man suffered gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Commenting on the incident the force said: “A police firearm was discharged.

“The man, aged in his 40s, sustained gunshot injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“No other members of the public were injured during this incident, which at this stage is believed to be an isolated incident.”

A police cordon is in place at the address while officers conduct inquiries.

Members of the public are asked not to attend the scene.