Inside Argentina World Cup celebrations as Messi dances with

The attacker, who scored twice in the game and struck a composed penalty in the shootout, revealed after the game that he would not be retiring from international football. Earlier in the tournament, he said that this would be his final World Cup.

Messi is expected to continue playing in qualifiers. “I will not retire. I want to continue playing as a World Cup champion,” he told TyC Sports.

“It’s the most beautiful thing there is. Look what it is, it’s beautiful, I wanted it a lot. God was going to give it to me, I had a feeling that it was this, we suffered a lot, but we got it.

“Obviously I wanted to close my career with this, I can’t ask for anything anymore. Thank God he gave me everything. Closing almost my career like this, it’s impressive.”