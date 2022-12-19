Is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 2 in the Works? – Tech Ballad

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 2: Players’ opinions of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are gradually shifting for the better following post-release patches. Post-release Seasons have done a lot to fix the game’s content problem, while patches have added requested features and fixed the many bugs that plagued the game at launch.

Despite some remaining issues, the game can be considered a success, especially given that it is one of the best-selling video games of all time. Furthermore, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s campaign, which featured both new and returning faces, was widely praised.

Many players praised the game’s story mode for its innovative missions and mechanics, and its status as both a prequel and a sequel. Despite its many strengths, a sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is unlikely. Instead, something else set in the Black Ops universe will likely be developed.

Why A Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 2 Is Unlikely

It’s important to remember that a sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War would have a tough time fitting into the existing Black Ops timeline. Although the 1984 setting of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War did not interfere with any of the previous games’ significant events, a sequel would.

After all, the events of Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Cold War take place in 1988, making the non-futuristic portion of the game take place in 1986. Alex Mason is supposed to have retired before the second Black Ops, having done so after the Perseus mission.

It would have to be set entirely in 1985 if a direct sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was to happen, and the original protagonist would have to be absent. One problem with making a sequel right after the first one is that the first one is already wrapping up.

Seasons in the multiplayer component of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War feature new narrative content revolving around the search for Perseus. It is assumed that Adler has been captured during this hunt and will ultimately be killed by Stitch after being subjected to extensive brainwashing.

Despite this, Stitch and Perseus will most likely be permanently eliminated in later Seasons, providing a satisfying resolution to the game’s story. With the bad guys defeated and Adler dead, there’s not much need for a sequel because any remaining plot holes will have been closed. And since the same protagonist couldn’t return in a sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, that further reduces the likelihood of a sequel.

CoD Fact: Today is the birthday of Alex Mason from Call of Duty Black ops 1 who also later returns in Black ops 2, Black ops 4, and Cold war pic.twitter.com/ujWwjq6xob — Awesome Cod Zombies Facts (@awesumzombiefac) June 3, 2022

The campaign details Bell’s entire backstory, from his brainwashing to his time as Perseus’s partner. Bell dies in the game’s official ending after Adler eliminates the player’s silent character, ensuring they will never have the opportunity to turn against the CIA. To add insult to injury, a sequel would have to deal with the Lazar and Park decision, leaving only one of the characters alive.

Though Park’s role in multiplayer strongly suggests she was the one who perished, in the campaign mode, players get to choose who does or does not perish. It would make little sense to release a direct sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War now that nearly all the new characters have been killed off or written out of the universe.

Even if it were technically possible to set the game in the present day, the developers would be limited in the types of stories they could tell. However, there are still unanswered questions about the Black Ops storyline that can be investigated, so viewers don’t have to worry about the spinoff being canceled. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 2 is the least likely sequel to be developed by Treyarch, Raven, and Activision.

What The Next Call of Duty: Black Ops Game Could Be About

Given that the Call of Duty: Black Ops series has spanned an absurdly long 100 years, there is no shortage of material from which to draw for a new game in the series. While there is a lot of background knowledge, there are still some blanks; the Vietnam War is a prime example.

There have been rumors for quite some time that Sledgehammer Games was working on a Call of Duty game set in Vietnam, but that project was ultimately scrapped. Although Vietnam has appeared in the Black Ops universe before—both the original campaign and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War feature a few Vietnam missions—a more extensive focus on the era would be fantastic.

Frank Woods would be an ideal protagonist, and a sad take that depicts the horrors of war in all their gory detail would be a refreshing change of pace for Call of Duty. An alternative would be to reveal whether or not Alex Mason killed President John F. Kennedy, resolving the cliffhanger from Call of Duty: Black Ops 1.

Xbox Studio Spotlight | High Moon Studios High Moon Studios has a bit of a support studio role currently, helping on whatever project needs help. Latest work includes co-dev on Destiny 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Call of Duty: Vanguard. pic.twitter.com/tvTW8Z8yXT — Klobrille (@klobrille) January 18, 2022

Even though it’s pretty apparent that he did, examining this deed in depth would be a refreshing change from the norm in video games. It’s safe to say that a Call of Duty game where players take control of Mason and his best friend Frank Woods, who the government has brainwashed, would stir up controversy.

Mason’s survival and rehabilitation at the journey’s end would make it all worthwhile. The more contentious alternatives would have Call of Duty: Black Ops jump ahead or back in time. Some fans may overlook the series’ ties to Call of Duty: World at War (2008) and the Russian soldier Viktor Reznov because of the franchise’s focus on the Cold War.

In the Black Ops universe, Reznov is a multifaceted character, and it could be interesting to learn about his backstory in the context of the Invasion of Poland or the Winter War. On the other hand, Treyarch may take Call of Duty into the future with a sequel to either the polarising Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 or the baffling Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Players can continue following David Mason‘s exploits well past 2025 in a direct sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. Rebooting the game from scratch, like in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the final viable option. The rich history of Black Ops makes a clean slate unlikely, but it might be in the best interest of the new Woods and Mason voice actors to get a chance to shine.

It was clear that the stories had been updated for modern audiences, with some subtle but significant alterations to the larger plot. Treyarch may take a more gritty and realistic approach to 20th-century warfare, setting a new tone similar to that of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019.

Call of Duty: Black Ops’s recognizable name makes a fitting conclusion to the series unlikely, but a reboot is always a possibility. Fans of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War shouldn’t hold their breath for a numbered sequel to the 2020 game, regardless of the series’ direction.

The possibility of a sequel cannot be discounted, but strong arguments exist against it. Black Ops 2 may feature the return of some familiar faces, but the story will focus on new characters and events.

