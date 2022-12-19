James and Ola Jordan share weight loss diet after being branded

James Jordan, 44, and his wife Ola Jordan, 40, have stunned their fans in recent days after they unveiled their incredible weight loss transformation after previously despairing over their “mum and dad bods” following the birth of their daughter, Ella.

In a new post, the professional dancers have revealed that they were even branded “obese” by a doctor when they were living an “unhealthy” lifestyle.

The duo took to Instagram on Monday night and told James’ 248k followers: “So many people have commented and noticed that myself and Ola have lost a considerable amount of weight, which we have, and we are very proud of.

“We are very happy about it and we wanted to come on here because since Ola posted that unflattering picture back in the summer, we have both shifted a lot of timber, haven’t we?”

Ola then jumped in: “Yeah, but I think we both needed that wake-up call… we needed to change our ways and be healthy for Ella. Ella is our priority but also, we need to keep healthy for her.”

