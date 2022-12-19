James “Jim” E. Herald – Seymour Tribune

CROTHERSVILLE

James E. “Jim” Herald, 84, of Crothersville, IN, passed away at 1:52 PM, Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Indiana University Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. Jim was born on Monday, August 22, 1938, in Booneville, KY, to Shelby and Amanda (Riley) Herald. Jim attended Austin High School until his senior year when they rezoned the school boundaries and he graduated from Scottsburg High School in 1957. On August 13, 1960, Jim married Carolyene “Carol” (Davidson) Herald in Uniontown, IN. Jim retired from Morgan Foods in 1998 after working there for 38 years. Throughout the years, he was promoted, went through the ranks in the accounting department, and was the CFO Vice President. Jim attended IUS and completed his Associate Degree at Columbus Business College in Accounting. Jim was an active member of Bethany Baptist Church, served many years, and was currently serving as a deacon. He was a member of the Masonic Scott Lodge #120 F&AM in Austin, IN, where he served as a Past Master of Austin and Crothersville Lodges. He volunteered and served on the Crothersville Cemetery Board as the Treasurer for over 15 years. He enjoyed walking, fishing, hunting for mushrooms in his “secret” places, researching genealogy, and snowbirding in Florida for several years in the past with Carol. Most of all, he was the most devoted and best Husband, Dad, and Papaw. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 62 years that he absolutely adored, Carol Herald of Crothersville, IN, 3 beloved children, Richard “Rick” (Donna) Herald of Austin, IN, Diana Lynn “Dee” (Monty) Densford of Crothersville, IN, and Michael “Mike” (Rosa) Herald of Crothersville, IN, 7 grandchildren, Brandy Densford, Natasha Spears, Courtney (Josh) Densford-Hodge, Chance (Tinisha) Densford, Joseph Herald, Kara Helton, and Nathan Helton, 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter, 3 siblings, William “Bill” (Ruth Ann) Herald, Velma Bridgewater, and Bruce (Margaret) Herald. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Shelby and Amanda (Riley) Herald, siblings, Harland Riley, Ruby Everhart, Pollie Berry, and 1 great grandson, Cameron T. Densford. Pastors Steve Herald, Troy Burns, and Albert Stormes will conduct funeral services at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Adams Family Funeral Home &Crematory in Crothersville, IN, with burial to follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and after 10:00 AM until the service time on Tuesday, all at Adams Family Funeral Home &Crematory in Crothersville. A Masonic service conducted by the Scott Lodge #120 will be held at 7:30 PM on Monday, December 19, 2022. Memorial donations may be given to Bethany Baptist Church or Crothersville Cemetery in memory of Jim c/o Adams Family Funeral Home &Crematory, 110 East Howard St., Crothersville, IN 47229. Log onto www.AdamsFuneralHomeonline.com to view the memorial video or leave an online condolence. The family appreciates all the love and concern for Jim you have shown, because of Carol’s health conditions, please refrain from contacting her and expressing your condolences about Jim at this time. Thank you for understanding.