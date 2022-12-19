Jeff Brazier announces split from wife Kate after four years

“My 9 year relationship ended earlier in the year and I’ve been working through that on top of supporting someone close to me who is going through something difficult.”

The TV star explained he and his sons, Bobby Brazier, 19, and Freddie Brazier, 18, have moved to another home as he opened up about struggling alone.

His statement continued: “The boys and I have recently moved home to a new area & I spend most of the time alone as the boys obviously have their own things going on.

“It’s been constant change this year and I’m good with adapting but the combination of things have left me low at times and I’ve honestly never felt loneliness like it. Can we put Christmas back a few months?!