Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence as host issues apology over Meghan

Jeremy Clarkson sparked furious backlash over his comments about Meghan Markle in his latest column even his daughter hit out at the former Top Gear presenter. The Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) received more than 6,000 complaints over an article written by the Clarkson’s Farm star.

The 62-year-old revealed he fantasisies about people “throwing excrement” at Meghan after watching her Netflix series.

His comments sparked shockwaves after he wrote he wants the Duchess of Sussex to “paraded naked through the streets” and “dreams of people throwing lumps of excrement at her”.

Jeremy also wrote he “hated Meghan on a cellular” in his column.

The TV star has since taken to Twitter today and said he has “put his foot in it” and is “horrified” about the hurt he has caused.

