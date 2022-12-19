Jeremy Clarkson faces calls to be ‘sacked’ after Meghan backlash

Jeremy Clarkson, who fronts his own Amazon Prime show Clarkson’s Farm and The Grand Tour, has come under fire from fans after claiming he “hated Meghan [Markle] on a cellular level” in his column. The 62-year-old also said he hated Prince Harry’s wife more than he does Scotland’s First Minister Nicole Sturgeon, and serial killer Rose West.

He went on to say he “felt sorry” for Prince Harry.

The former Top Gear presenter has since issued an apology for his comments, which has sparked further outrage from his followers.

He penned on Twitter: “Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it.

“In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people.”

