Jet-set jailbird gets five years for cheating church of £5m

Martin Sargeant was given a “second chance” after stealing from previous employers and won an £86,000 job at the Archdeaconry of London.

Joey Kwong, prosecuting, said the head of operations “defrauded the church in a persistent, sophisticated and frankly brazen” way for 11 years.

Sargeant, 53, was clerk of the City Church grants committee charitable trust and responsible for 33 churches, some of which did not have a vicar.

He made false bids for improvement grants and used funds received from large City developments near to churches to take the money.

Southwark Crown Court heard that as a result, many of the City churches have not been able to maintain their buildings and some have closed.

Mr Kwong added: “He had assets of more than £450,000 across personal bank accounts [and] three properties in Scotland worth approximately £1million. There was lavish spending in terms of his lifestyle.”