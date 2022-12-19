Jim Cramer says he likes Corteva and Nucor for 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors two stocks they should consider adding to their portfolios.

Stocks in the materials sector tend to be highly cyclical, meaning they could get hammered if the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes tip the economy into a recession, he explained.

And while it’s far from the best-performing sector in the S&P 500, “even the weakest of these groups have some winners that managed to buck the overall trend and it’s important to figure out if they can keep doing what they did [this year] in 2023,” Cramer said.

Here are his thoughts on his two stock picks:

Corteva