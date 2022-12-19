Jim Cramer says to trust Jerome Powell’s ‘winning hand’ against

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday brought back his mantra from earlier in the year, when the Federal Reserve was still ramping up its aggressive interest rate hike campaign: Trust Chair Jerome Powell to get the job done.

“He’s one of the best central bankers in the world and he’s got a winning hand. Would you please just let him play it,” Cramer said.

Stocks slipped on Monday, continuing last week’s losses driven by recession fears. Investor concerns about a potential economic downturned were renewed last week after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points and signaled that the expected “terminal rate,” or point at which officials expect to halt rate raises, will be 5.1%. That’s higher than the projected 4.6% in September.

Cramer reiterated his advice that investors shouldn’t flee the market, and urged them not to expect a repeat of the Great Recession, which was spurred by the bursting U.S. housing bubble.

“That 2008 analogy, it’s bogus. 2022 has very little in common with 2008,” he said, adding, “The consumer’s flush and can handle higher interest rates, even much higher ones. The banks are incredibly well capitalized.”

He also reminded investors that downturns are inevitable for markets in order for the economy to stabilize, echoing his earlier reminder that the Fed won’t go easy on the market in its quest to tamp down prices.

“The sooner we get inflation under control, the less pain we’ll need to experience over the long haul,” he said.