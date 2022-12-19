Categories
John Lennon Felt The Beatles’ ‘I Want to Hold You Hand’ Inspired

TL;DR:

  • John Lennon felt The Beatles’ “I Want to Hold Your Hand” inspired a song from the 1970s.
  • He was correct.
  • “I Want to Hold Your Hand” became a massive hit in the United States.
The Beatles with mop tops during the
The Beatles | CBS Photo Archive / Contributor

The Beatles‘ “I Want to Hold Your Hand” inspired a song from the 1970s. John Lennon noticed the similarity. Subsequently, he confronted the song’s writer while drunk.

