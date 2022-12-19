Just ‘a few cups of tea’ daily could lower blood pressure

Having high blood pressure, or hypertension, is a fairly common condition that can have serious consequences. If left untreated it can lead to medical emergencies such as heart attacks and strokes. This is because it puts extra strain on the organs such as the heart and brain.

It is widely known that diet is one factor that can have an impact on blood pressure.

Specifically consuming too much salt significantly raises blood pressure as it makes the body hold on to water, putting extra pressure on the blood vessels.

Therefore, making changes to your diet can lower your risk or lessen the side effects of hypertension.

A new study, though, has suggested this could be as simple as drinking regular cups of tea.

