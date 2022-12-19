K Line commits to Northern Lights CO2 carriers

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (K Line) and Northern Lights JV DA have signed contracts for two 7,500 cubic metres liquefied CO2 ships.

The ships, which are scheduled for delivery in 2024, will help establish the first full-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain in the world.

K Line’s subsidiary, Line LNG Shipping (UK) Ltd., will manage the ships transporting liquefied CO2 from industrial emitters to the Northern Lights CO2 receiving terminal in Øygarden, Norway.

Connecting industrial emitters in Europe to acceptable and secure CO2 storage facilities, like the one run by Northern Lights in the North Sea, requires a crucial component known as CO2 transport.

Northern Lights is developing an open and flexible infrastructure to transport CO2 from industrial emitters by ship to a receiving terminal in western Norway for intermediate storage.

The CO2 will then be transported by pipeline for permanent storage in a geological reservoir 2,600 metres under the seabed.

President and CEO of K Line, Yukikazu Myochin, said: “We are honoured to participate in the Northern Lights project and contribute to the decarbonisation of industry. We have been able to develop a new field by making use of our decades of know-how in liquefied gas transport.”

Together, Northern Lights and K Line will create operational guidelines for the secure shipment of liquefied CO2.

The ships are classified by DNV and will be registered in Norway and operated under Norwegian flag.