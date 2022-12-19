Karim Benzema retires from international football after France

Karim Benzema has announced his retirement from international football just the day after France lost in the World Cup final to Argentina. Benzema’s World Cup hopes were ended before the tournament got underway after picking up a thigh injury last month.

It meant that he had to watch from the sidelines while France made their way to Sunday’s final. Reports had emerged that Benzema was in line for a shock return to the France squad to be in contention to play against Argentina.

But Spanish outlet Libertad Digital claim Benzema had no desire to join back up with Didier Deschamps’ squad due to the manner of his departure from the French team before the tournament. There was also some suggestion that France president Emmanuel Macron had personally invited Benzema to attend the World Cup final.

However, the Real Madrid striker rejected the invite and put up a cryptic Instagram post on Friday, which read: “I am not interested.” And Benzema has now announced his official retirement from international football at the age of 35.