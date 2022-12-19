Kate could make two changes or risk looking ‘gaunt’ and ‘older’





Kate, Princess of Wales has fabulous skin that is always glowing. How does she maintain this youthful look, and how could she up her game, according to one expert?

Express.co.uk spoke exclusively to Dr Ross Perry, Medical Director of Cosmedics skin clinics, about Kate's face. Dr Ross suggested that those who want skin like Kate could get her look with a solid skincare regime and a little help from the professionals. He recommended a specific skincare regime tailored to each individual's skin type, as well as regular facials and microdermabrasion sessions. Those who want to achieve a flawless complexion might want to undergo some "tiny tweakments".

This would slow down the ageing process and reduce lines on the face. Dr Ross suggested that women could get small enhancements such as minimal Botox around the eyes and frown line for a "youthful" and "fresh" look. The NHS website explains that Botox works to "relax the muscles in your face to smooth out lines and wrinkles". According to one expert, what might Kate benefit from having done as she gets older? Kate is the future Queen Consort and will likely be making public appearances and being photographed for the rest of her life.



Indeed, the current Queen Consort, Camilla, is never far from a group of cameras or videographers. Dr Ross recommended a few treatments Kate could get in the coming years to slow down the signs of ageing. He observed: "Because Kate is very slim, she runs the risk of her face looking gaunt which can make her look older. "Therefore, a small amount of filler placed in the cheek area would help to soften sunken cheeks and thinning of the face.

“Kate also runs the risk of slight hooding of the eyelids, no doubt hereditary but can make someone look older. Dr Ross suggested that Kate may benefit from blepharoplasty at some point, a treatment which removes excess skin from the eyelid. He explained: “As we get older the upper eyelids tend to look heavier and more hooded due to the brow becoming lower but also the excess skin that forms as part of the ageing process. “An upper eyelid lift or blepharoplasty is a simple surgical procedure for both men and women in their mid 30s upwards.

“It helps rejuvenate the eye area by removing any excess or hooding skin and in turn opens the eyes giving a more attractive, fresher look that is both younger and less tired in appearance.” Finally, Cosmedics’ Dr Ross proposed that Kate might benefit from undergoing a treatment popular among celebrities. He concluded: “Kate would also benefit from having Morpheus8, much loved by the Kardashians and Amanda Holden, this is a highly effective treatment that has been proven to improve skin texture, tone, and tightness. “Because of its collagen-stimulating ability, this treatment is excellent for minimising the many signs of ageing.”