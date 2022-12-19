King Charles announces Christmas plan to host Royal Family

Charles and Camilla will celebrate Christmas Day at the late Queen’s former Norfolk Estate with members of the monarchy, marking a return to traditional royal festivities.

The gathering will be the first time that the royal family have spent Christmas at the royal premises since 2019.

Buckingham Palace said in a brief statement: “Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort accompanied by Members of the Royal Family will attend the Morning Service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church, on Sunday 25th December 2022.”

Charles and Camilla are expected to be joined up with Prince and Princess of Wales and their kids, as well as the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children. It’s currently uncertain as to whether Prince Andrew will make an appearance at the festivities.

