King Charles’ could provide an ‘olive branch’ to Harry and Meghan

For the first time since the 1950s, people will get to hear a British King address the nation in the upcoming Christmas speech. With Queen Elizabeth being the first monarch to have her speech televised, her son King Charles III is following in her legacy.

This year, families around the nation will gather to watch King Charles’s first televised speech since being appointed the new monarch.

The royal ascended to the throne on 8 September following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Although the monarchy has addressed the nation every Christmas since 1932 via radio, it wasn’t until 1957 that Queen Elizabeth broadcast the first-ever televised Christmas speech from Sandringham House.

With Charles being the first King since the 1950s to follow suit, Ranvir Singh spoke about the upcoming festive tradition while covering Lorraine.

