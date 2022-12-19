King Harald of Norway admitted to hospital following infection











Sharnaz Shahid





King Harald of Norway has been admitted to hospital due to an infection, the Norwegian royal household has confirmed.

The 85-year-old monarch is being treated with antibiotics, and his condition is said to be stable. However, the King is expected to remain in Oslo’s Rikshospitalet for a few days.

His December schedule had been a busy one. The King held an audience with Norway’s Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre and attended a cabinet meeting. He was due to hold another cabinet meeting.

The Norwegian royal was last admitted to hospital in August where he was treated for a fever. At the time, a statement from the Royal House read: “His Majesty the King has been diagnosed with an infection which must be treated with intravenous antibiotics, and will therefore remain at Rikshospitalet for a few days. The condition is stable.”

News of that hospital stay came months after he contracted Covid in March. A statement said that King Harald, who is the late Queen’s second cousin, tested positive on March 22 and was experiencing mild symptoms.

King Harald pictured in Osla on 12 December

March was the second time King Harald tested positive for Covid, after a first bout in November 2020, following several years of health issues. He had bladder cancer from 2003 to 2004 and had heart surgery in 2005.

In December 2019, the King contracted a viral infection and in January 2020 he was admitted to the hospital for breathing problems. In October 2020, he had a heart valve replaced due to breathing difficulties.

