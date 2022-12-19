King Harold V of Norway, 85, ‘stable’ after being rushed to





King Harald V of Norway is undergoing treatment for an infection according to the Norwegian royal household. The 85-year-old monarch is reported to be in a stable condition in hospital. He is being treated with intravenous antibiotics.

Last month King and Queen of Norway recently travelled to London for an annual visit during which they met King Charles at Windsor Castle. The private visit was confirmed by Norwegian media. Britain and Norway’s royal families are known to be close with several unofficial visits held each year.

During annual holidays to the UK, the Norwegian royals are known to stay at the residence of Norway’s ambassador in London. Ties between the two monarchies have built up since 1896 when Princess Maud of Wales married Prince Carl of Denmark who later became King and Queen of Norway. The relationship between the two royal houses grew closer in 1940 after Germany invaded Norway causing King Haakan and Prince Olav to fee to the UK where they lived in exile in London before turning home at the end of the war. When King Charles III was born in 1948, Queen Elizabeth choice to name King Haakon of Norway as the future monarch’s god father.

King Harald missed a meeting with Norwegian ministers on November 25 leading Crown Prince Haakon to step up and take on a series of public engagements for his father. The King had managed to attend the funeral of the famous Norwegian film actor Toralv Maurstad who was buried on November 24 in Oslo. Harald returned to public duties for the opening of a new high-speed rail line in Oslo on Thursday. The 85-year-old walked with the aid of a cane for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Follo line which runs through the Noric countries longest tunnel.