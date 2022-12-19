Kyrgios admits to ‘diabolical’ record despite winning start in

Nick Kyrgios has confessed that he has a “diabolical” mixed doubles record despite joining forces with Bianca Andreescu to win the first match at the new World Tennis League tournament in Dubai. Representing Team Eagles, the duo defeated Team Kites’ Holger Rune and Genie Bouchard 6-2 6-3 to put their squad in the lead.

Kyrgios and Andreescu joined forces for the first time at the inaugural World Tennis League tournament in Dubai, winning the first match of the opening day 6-2 6-3 against the rival team duo of Rune and Bouchard. It was no surprise given the Aussie’s success in doubles this year as he teamed up with Thanasi Kokkinakis to win the Australian Open men’s doubles title back in January before the pair qualified for the ATP Finals, but he claimed his mixed doubles record was much worse despite winning with the Canadian.

“I thought we brought amazing energy, the crowd was incredible, the court was awesome, and my partner was best that I could ask for,” 2019 US Open champion Andreescu said of the ATP world No 22, while Kyrgios admitted he felt some nerves ahead of the first-ever match at the new event.

“Obviously nervous, new event, wanted to come out and start off the Eagles with a win,” he told the crowd after the match. “That’s what me and Bibi did, it was great chemistry and the crowd was amazing so hopefully we can get the win tonight.”

