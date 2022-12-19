Kyrgios makes bold retirement confession with sights set on Grand

The Australian Open men’s doubles champion also has his family with him this week in Dubai – including his nephew – and explained why they decided to join him at the new tournament. “Obviously coming from Australia I don’t have them with me often and I’m not going to spend Christmas in Australia so they decided to come here and just spend a couple days here and enjoy it,” he said.

“We’re doing a couple things and my nephew is here so it’s pretty exciting times.” Discussing life as a new uncle, Kyrgios added: “It’s going pretty good, he’s got probably one of the coolest uncles in the world, not gonna lie. It’s just good that the family are here, that’s for sure.”

The world No 22 will be back out onto court on Monday as he faces Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final match of the day, and he cracked a joke about the Canadian’s mentality. “I know big ol’ Felix is gonna be hungry and super, super serious like it’s a Slam final but we’ll have some fun,” he laughed.