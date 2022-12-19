Large donation of adult diapers offered free at Trinity Jubilee

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Resource Center at the Trinity Jubilee Center recently received a large donation of adult diapers in many sizes. We would love to make these available for free to anyone in need.

Please come to our office at 53 Spruce St. between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. We will need some information from you and there may be a short wait if we’re helping someone else.

We’re hoping to distribute all of these in the next month to make room for a food shipment arriving in January. — Erin, Lewiston

ANSWER: I hope you have calls on these and please let me know if you want me to remind readers of this opportunity again.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Do any crafters want plastic bread wrappers? A friend used to use them to make floor mats. I have many extras to donate if anyone wants them.

Contact [email protected] — Holly, no town

ANSWER: I used to save these and other plastic bags for a friend, too! She made tote bags with them that were so strong. My bag lasted seven years! For those who don’t know, plastic bags are cut into strips and made into “yarn” (plarn) that can be crocheted or knitted into mats, rugs, baskets, décor, sleeping mats, and totes of all sizes and shapes. There are tutorials on YouTube if you’re interested. Here’s an example: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aiFljBVMfl4.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Rumford Historical Society has 2023 calendars

for $8 plus $5 shipping. If you would like one, please mail a check or money order to Rumford Historical Society at 145 Congress St., Rumford ME 04276. — No name, Rumford

ANSWER: This is an annual fundraiser and I’m sure folks in Sun Spots Land could use a new calendar that supports a good cause.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: For the woman who bought the blouse at Goodwill (Dec. 16 Sun Spots), she should try Lysol Laundry Sanitizer. I had a beautiful bedspread from Bates Mill that smelled musty. I added the Lysol to the washer and the odor came out! — Sandy

ANSWER: Thanks for the tip!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the search for “Stan” in Livermore Falls, I did a cursory search on a couple of genealogy sites and found the attached records. — No name, no town

ANSWER: I really appreciate this reader who has helped before with genealogy requests. She found a marriage record on https://mainegenealogy.net/ for Carrington Mason Stanford of Wayne who wed Avis Lovejoy Gatti of Rockland on May 19, 1943.

On https://www.familysearch.org/, she found a 1950 Census record showing that Stanford (53) was a farmer, living with his wife, Avis, in Wayne. The record includes a son, Carrington Jr., 17, a daughter, Jane, 16, and a stepson, Donald Gatti, no age listed.

She found a birth and death record with a photo of Stanford’s headstone on https://www.findagrave.com/. The record states that Stanford was born on Jan. 23, 1900, in Memphis, Tennessee, and died April 27, 1958, at age 58 in Augusta. He is buried at Arlington National Cemetery, Plot Sec: 39, Site: 409, Memorial ID 49353208.

Leslie, if this is the person you’re looking for and want a copy of these records, let me know and I’ll forward them to you.

