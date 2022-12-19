Lauren Bell and Charlie Dean star as England remain undefeated in

Lauren Bell started with the ball for England, as the West Indies slumped to another defeat during the series.

With the five match already wrapped up, England look set for a series whitewash after a convincing 49-run victory at the Kensington Oval.

After electing to bat first, England were restricted to 131-8 with Sophia Dunkley top scoring with 35 from 32 balls.

Katherine Brunt (24) and Charlie Dean (20) shared a 45-run eighth wicket partnership to help England post 131, after they slumped to 86-7 after 14 overs.

Sheneta Grimmond and Cherry-Ann Fraser finished with three wickets apiece as the West Indies were given a sniff for a first win of the tour.

But inn response, the hosts lost two wickets in the first over, with Bell taking the wickets of Aaliyah Alleyne and Rashada Williams for zero.

Bell had another career best performance, this time finishing with 4-12. She was backed up by the spinners, with Sarah Glenn (1-16), Charlie Dean (2-16) and (2-13) all among the wickets as England bowled the West Indies for just 86 runs.

Sophie Ecclestone also claimed a new women’s cricket record, with the 23-year-old taking her 56th international wicket this year – the most any woman has ever taken in a calendar year.

The win means England take a 4-0 win in the T20 series, ahead of the final match on at the same ground on Thursday.

Sophie Ecclestone said: “I’m really loving this tour, the new head coach coming in has really changed things up a bit, and it’s been great to have everyone back together. After being in the Big Bash, it feels great to be back in an England shirt.

“It was a bit of a tricky wicket today, but playing thee spinners with Glenny [Sarah Glenn] and Deano [Charlie Dean] is great for me and great for us three, and I’m glad we’re doing well together. Deano obviously played a T20 in the Ashes and didn’t bowl a ball or field a ball, so I think it’s great that she’s shown how great she can be.”

“Looking ahead to the World Cup, they’re always incredible to be a part of and the event itself will be amazing, I think the up and coming team that we have now is amazing and I can’t wait to see what we can do.

“Jon Lewis has been great for us, I think we needed someone to come in and freshen things up and to be in a position to be able to go out and be positive and give everything to the team and not have any worries if it goes wrong and to leave it all out on the pitch.”