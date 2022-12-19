Letter: Artificial intelligence will be used by students

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Again, the leadership in education and teachers’ unions fail our students. They have all missed the newest technology that students will take to class: artificial intelligence (AI) software that will write essays on any given topic. The application is readily available, it’s already here in Hawaii, and being used by our students.

Essays are one of the major ways students show their understanding of classroom and reading subjects. Without this, how can a student display and prove their knowledge of so many subjects? How will students show their ability to think independently, express their creativity, display their wisdom, challenge concepts and ideas towards debate?

They will conveniently type in a subject and the AI program will spit out an essay of any length for them to submit. No plagiarism. No teacher oversight. No Department of Education guidelines.

Parents, have you heard from teachers or administrators or seen guidelines? Be concerned, as it’s already in the classrooms. Start asking now as it’ll likely take our educators a year or two of fumbling and dithering to have a plan. If they do have a plan, what is it?

Joel Brilliant

Hawaii Kai

