Leveling Up: Build Against Cancer livestream reaches $13M ra…

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The fifth annual Build Against Cancer livestream raised more than $ 1 million for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, surpassing a $13 million cumulative fundraising milestone in just 24 hours. More than 6,000 viewers from around the globe donated to help raise funds for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Since 2017, content creator and Build Against Cancer host DrLupo has raised awareness and garnered support for St. Jude through gameplay, surprise incentives and interviews with special guests. This new milestone makes DrLupo -yet again- the single largest fundraiser for St. Jude among gamers.

Build Against Cancer streamed live on YouTube from the St. Jude campus beginning at noon CT on Dec. 17 and was supported by creator-first fundraising platform, Tiltify for its fifth consecutive year.

DrLupo and special guests such as LEGO Masters FOX champions @BrickinNick and @TheStaceyRoy pulled out all the stops, undertaking a hot wings challenge and an ultimate game of UNO!. St. Jude patient Abraham also joined the livestream and played alongside DrLupo’s son, Charlie.

“Bringing the gaming community together in shared support of St. Jude patients and families has become one of my favorite holiday traditions,” said DrLupo. “And although this year marked the fifth Build Against Cancer, being able to feature some of the amazing staff and patients from St. Jude, while live from the hospital, made it feel like a new experience and that much more rewarding. I’m deeply grateful for the gamers, returning and new, who joined me for Build Against Cancer this year and turned this livestream into a milestone moment.”

DrLupo was also joined by Richard C. Shadyac Jr., the president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude, who took time to recognize DrLupo and his community for the impact they have had on St. Jude.

Build Against Cancer may have ended, but gamers everywhere can still answer DrLupo’s call to bring their communities together through December 31 to raise funds for St. Jude. Unite with gamers and content creators in St. Jude PLAY LIVE, the global video game charity event fundraising campaign to end childhood cancer.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

DrLupo

A fan-favorite with a heart of gold, DrLupo has made a name for himself as one of the most generous streamers in the business, raising millions for St. Jude over the years through his 24 hour charity stream, Build Against Cancer. A family man who’s always ready with a dad joke, DrLupo brings a level of maturity that’s often absent among elite streamers.