Liverpool have four alternatives lined up after Sofyan Amrabat

Moises Caicedo

January may be the perfect time to strike for the Brighton star, who crashed out in the World Cup group stages with Ecuador. The superb performances of Argentina midfielder and his Seagulls team-mate, Alexis Mac Allister, have taken some of the limelight away from the 20-year-old who has bossed the midfield in the Premier League this term.

Whereas Brighton may have previously considered him untouchable, the right offer could convince them to part with Caicedo after the New Year. Liverpool are thought to be in the mix with Manchester United also wise to his huge potential.