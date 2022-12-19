Location analysis and pricing of amenities- Portfolio

Urban development through the goggles of digital information



Urban development in European cities follows an increase in the supply of amenities. The growth in amenities is lower for cities that have already gone through substantial densification over the last years.

So far, our analysis reveals that the demographic expansion of European cities follows an increase in the supply of amenities that affect the wellbeing of households overall. Obviously, the larger the city in terms of households, the higher the supply of amenities per km2. However, results show that the growth in amenities is precisely limited for cities that have already seen substantial densification over the last few years. This observation allows us to conclude that the data captured through digital information systems such as OpenStreetMap and Google Maps correlates with, and is explainable through, official socioeconomic data, such as data from Oxford Economics. The opportunity to shape a specific city area in terms of (new) urban amenities is higher if a city is less densified