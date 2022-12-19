Lollipop lady dies in car crash on road she fought to make safer

A lollipop lady who campaigned for safer roads has died after a car crash in what heartbroken family have described as a “tragic irony”. Irene Allen, who is thought to have been ‘the first lollipop lady in Bury’ was seriously injured after being involved in a collision in Walmersley Road in the town on December 6. The 87-year-old was taken to hospital, but never regained consciousness and sadly passed away several days later on December 11.