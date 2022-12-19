London Ambulance prioritises severely injured amid critical





A business continuity incident is when an organisation continues to try and deliver a service at acceptable predefined levels following a disruptive incident. This new development comes at a time 10,000 ambulance workers in England and Wales will be striking this week on December 21 and then again on December 28.

The London Ambulance Service wrote on Twitter late last night: “Our staff are working hard, but our 999 and 111 services remain extremely busy. “As part of our escalation plans, we’ve declared a Business Continuity Incident to help us manage the situation. We are prioritising our sickest and most severely injured patients.” They continued: “You can help us by only calling 999 if it is a serious medical emergency (which includes, but not limited to, unconsciousness, chest pain, difficulty breathing, severe loss of blood and choking).” The London Ambulance Service also urged people to make their own way to the hospital if it is “safe and possible” to do so and call 111 “if you need help fast but it’s not a life-threatening emergency”.

This recent incident comes hours after the North East Ambulance Service declared a critical incident as it struggled to cope with increased demand. Sharon Barbour, a BBC Health Correspondent, wrote: "North East Ambulance Services declares critical incident due to extreme pressures. "The incident was declared as a result of significant delays for more than 200 patients waiting for an ambulance And shortage of crews."

The London Ambulance Service also put out a statement on Monday confirming that there would be fewer ambulances on the roads while strikes are taking place. On their website, the London Ambulance Service said: “On the day of industrial action, there will be fewer ambulances on the roads, with the NHS prioritising those with life-threatening needs. “As a result, patients whose conditions are not life-threatening are unlikely to get an ambulance on industrial action days.” They added that the NHS would be prioritising patients with “life-threatening” needs and urged the public to only call 999 in “a medical or mental health emergency, which is when someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk”. London Ambulance Service added: “While the industrial action will last for a 12-hour period, LAS expects the impact on services to be felt across the whole day and into the following days as it works to help as many people as possible.”